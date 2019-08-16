Pickle Fest 2019 to be held at Hollywood Cafe





























In a pickle trying to decide what to do this weekend?



Check out Pickle Fest at Hollywood Cafe in Robinsonville, Mississippi. The free event, which will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. August 17th at the restaurant at 1585 Old Robinsonville Road, will feature fried pickles served all day, a pickle contest, a scavenger hunt, and arts and crafts vendors.







Pickle Festival will commemorate the restaurant’s 50th anniversary. This is the place Marc Cohn immortalized in his 1991 song, “Walking in Memphis.”





The original Hollywood Cafe, which was opened by Bard Selden in 1969, was in Hollywood, Mississippi before it was destroyed in 1983.



One of my fondest Mississippi memories — if I’m remembering it correctly — was driving up to “The Hollywood” one night and hearing Muriel Wilkins singing the words, “When it’s moonlight on the Delta,” while playing an upright piano in the window. To make it even more wonderful, I remember there was a full moon.





I interviewed Wilkins decades ago at her home in Helena, Arkansas for a feature story. She was very strong in her faith. So, the Cohn line, “Tell me. Are you a Christian, child,” was right on.





Hollywood Cafe also is the first place I tried a fried dill pickle. It’s still the standard — for me — for fried dill pickles.





The PIckle Fest 2019 Scavenger Hunt will be held between 9 a.m. and noon at the Tunica Museum. Cameras are required.





Winners can compete for “Best Cucumber Pickle” and “Best Unique Pickle Item” in the Pickle Contest. All entries must be submitted by 9 a.m. August 17th on the back porch of Hollywood Cafe.





For $50 per person, guests can take part in a VIP celebration, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will include a food buffet, coffee, tea, soft drinks, and water. Mark “The Mule Man” Massey will provide the music.