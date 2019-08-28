Lounge With a View: Mississippi Terrace Opens This Fall at Pyramid

click to enlarge Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

A new outdoor lounge is headed for Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid this fall that offers a one-of-a-kind view of the Mississippi River.The Mississippi Terrace will overlook the river from the third floor of the Pyramid’s Big Cypress Lodge hotel. The 7,000-square-foot lounge will be open to hotel guests and Pyramid visitors.The bar will offer beer, wine, and cocktails. The hotel describes its small-plate menu as “New American comfort favorites and down-home Southern twists.“ (See the full menu below.)Here’s how the hotel describes the vibe of the Mississippi Terrace:“A feel-good ambiance evolves from relaxed al fresco afternoons and painterly sunsets over the Mississippi River to lively star-filled nights. Elegant gathering areas across the terrace’s 7,000-square-feet featuring oversized upholstered sofas and chairs with tables, high-top communal tables with modern pendant spheres that glow beneath awnings, striking circular tables that surround cozy fire pits, and dining tables for four with sun umbrellas.“A copper-top destination bar offers additional seating while DJ grooves and live music (on select nights) filter through the terrace from a stage across from the bar. Hanging market lights, mood-inducing blue uplighting and beautiful landscaped plants, flowers and trees in wooden planters tie the meandering spaces together.”No firm date was given for the opening of Mississippi Terrace. But when it does open, it’ll serve guests from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.Here is a sample of the Mississippi Terrace menu.Sweet Tea Mule – Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, peach puree, lemon juice, ginger beer, fresh mintSouthern Lady – Maker’s Mark, Jalapeno, mint, raspberry, fresh lemon juice, sparkling roseMississippi Margarita – Cazadores Blanco, Del Maguey Vida, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, grapefruitSummer Rye - Rittenhouse Rye, strawberry, Aperol, fresh lime juice, absintheStrawberry-Basil Cosmo – Tito’s Vodka, Clear Creek Cranberry Liqueur, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled fresh strawberriesAromatic Gin Fizz – Slipsmith London Dry Gin, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, simple syrupCharcuterie & Cheese Board – venison and duck sausage, Genoa salami, aged cheddar, house-made pimento cheese, charred onion jam, wholegrain mustard and garlic flatbreadSmoked Trout Dip – green onion, caper berries, garlic flatbreadHeirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Salad – arugula, spring mix, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reductionBacon Guacamole – avocado, lime juice, cilantro, tomatoes, smoked bacon, fresh jalapeno, onion, queso fresco, corn tortillasFresh-Baked Soft Pretzel – cheddar ale dipping sauce and whole grain Creole mustardMargarita Flatbread – fresh mozzarella, heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction served on garlic flatbreadItalian Flatbread – hearty tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced red onion, arugula served on flatbreadSouthern Fried Catfish & Gator Basket – spicy, hand-breaded alligator, fried catfish fingers, sweet jalapeno cream sauce, house-made lemon tartar sauce