Memphis Made to Open Second Location in the Ravine

click to enlarge Memphis Made Brewing Co.

Memphis Made's new location will be located in The Ravine, a $5 million public greenspace concept to be built between Union and Madison in the Edge District.

click to enlarge Memphis Made Brewing Co.

Memphis Made Brewing Co. will open a second location in the Edge District’s Ravine area, a move that will allow the brewery to increase its capacity and offer more beers.The company established its first location — now a production brewery and taproom — in Cooper-Young in 2013. Memphis Made now has beers in more than 300 bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout Shelby County.“If you'd asked me about a second location six years ago, I would have looked at you like you had six arms,” said Drew Barton, co-founder of Memphis Made. “Now, opening day can’t come soon enough. This location will allow us to grow and provide more fans with a larger selection.”The brewery recently signed a lease with PGK Properties, the firm developing the Wonder Bread Factory project, a series of office space, apartments, and retail in the area.“They will prove to be a pivotal player in the creation of a walkable, thriving, mixed-use neighborhood,” said Ethan Knight, vice president of development with Development Services Group, the developer for PGK. We have been focused on cultivating an authentic Live-Work-Play community within the Edge, and Memphis Made is a top tier asset to welcome to the mix.”That lease will give Memphis Made an almost 17,000-square-foot space at 435 Madison Ave. It will give the company space for production, offices, and a taproom spread across multiple levels. The new production space will feature a 30-barrel brewhouse in 7,500 square feet with an entrance on Lauderdale Street.“This move will increase our production ceiling,” said Andy Ashby, co-founder of Memphis Made. “Drew and our brewers have been pushing our current space to its limits. This gives us more than just the chance to brew more beer.“It also will let our brewers experiment more and try different styles and techniques.”A 7,750-square-foot taproom will be below the production space. It will have an entrance off Lauderdale and a patio deck overlooking the Ravine, a $5 million public greenspace concept being developed by DSG and the Downtown Memphis Commission. The Ravine will run between Union and Madison Avenues.Memphis Made began with production out of a 5,000-square-foot space at 768 S. Cooper, adding a taproom in November 2014. The company now has 10 full time employees and several part time employees.Memphis Made’s original location will remain open. Once the new space opens, the Cooper-Young location will focus on new and experimental beers. That taproom, currently open Thursday through Sunday, will have expanded hours.“We worked hard to make our first location part of the neighborhood,” Ashby said. “We can’t wait to get to know our new neighbors and be a real part of the Edge District in the same way.”