Thursday, October 3, 2019

Caw! Caw! Dirty Crow Coming Back at New Location

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM

Owners of The Dirty Crow Inn say the restaurant and bar "is not finished" and hope the crow will rise like a Phoenix in a new spot next year.

A Facebook post from the Dirty Crow Wednesday noted that the restaurant/bar is no longer at its original spot on Kentucky, just south of Crump. Memphis restaurateur Aldo Dean, told the Flyer's Michael Donahue Wednesday that the Crow's old location is now a trucker-themed restaurant and bar called Momma's Roadhouse.
The Dirty Crow Inn 2.0 will be bigger and better for the year 2020. click to tweet
Dirty Crow owners said in that Facebook post that they kept the the Dirty Crow name, "and all the yummy recipes, which can't be sold at any other location."

"The Dirty Crow Inn is not finished!," they wrote. "We are in the process of renovating a new location for everyone to come and get their wing fix on, with a cold beer, mixed drink, or wine. We are hoping to be open around the first of the year, and we will be posting updates on the new building as it is coming along..."

A later update to that post said the new Dirty Crow will be located at 612 N. 5th Street in the Uptown neighborhood. The post predicted that "The Dirty Crow Inn 2.0 will be bigger and better for the year 2020."



"We will continue to bring music and adding more to our menu," reads the post. "We are also entertaining the idea of adding breakfast as well."


