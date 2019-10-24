Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Adios to the Pancho's Man?

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 3:02 PM

PANCHO'S/TIWTTER
  • Pancho's/Tiwtter

Pancho's Cheese Dips dropped some serious stuff on Twitter Thursday with one phrase, "get ready to meet the new Pancho."

The smiling, mustachioed, and sombrero-ed Pancho has graced the lid of the famous cheese dip for years. The figure is an easily recognizable Memphis icon.

PANCHO'S/TWITTER
  • Pancho's/Twitter
"Pancho Man" was created by the restaurant's founder, according to a Flyer cover story covering all aspect of cheese dip and our city's love affair with it.

click to enlarge JUSTIN FOX BURKS
  • Justin Fox Burks
Clemmie and Morris Berger opened the first Pancho's Mexican restaurant in 1956 in West Memphis. Brenda O'Brien, Morris Berger's daughter, says her father was also the creator of "Pancho Man." O'Brien says she was with him when he made the first drawing. "Daddy wanted to get a mascot for the restaurant. Daddy could draw really well."

Pancho's tweeted the change at around 2 p.m. But, with only five likes on the post so far, it hasn't made much noise yet. The tweet was unclear as to just when we'll meet the new Pancho Man only to say, "he's almost here."
 

Tags: , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation