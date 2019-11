Bardog Tavern is, once again, temporarily closed as bar owners and city officials deal with issues related to a collapsed sewer line, according to bar owner Aldo Dean.The closure is the this bar's fifth since September 21st. Dean said in a Facebook post Thursday the restaurant's basement flooded after a city contractor damaged a water main.Dean said the whole situation "has been disheartening to say the least." It was unclear on Thursday afternoon when the bar would re-open.See Dean's full statement in this Facebook post:

