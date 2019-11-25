Corky's and Penny Go For "All the Smoke"

click to enlarge

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ just announced a partnership and a co-branded barbeque sauce with University of Memphis head men’s basketball coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.According to the press release, "Penny’s All the Smoke BBQ Sauce" will be available at the four Memphis-area Corky’s locations for $4.99 per bottle and can be shipped nationally online in bundles of three for $24.99 or 12 for $59.99 at corkysbbq.com beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25th. The All the Smoke sauce will be available in Memphis-area grocery stores soon.“Corky’s has been in Memphis serving barbecue to Memphians and visitors for over 35 years, and we believe there’s not a better spokesperson for the city, or for Corky’s, than Penny Hardaway,” said Barry Pelts, co-president of Corky’s BBQ, in the press release. “What Penny has done in a short period of time with the men’s basketball program is nothing short of exceptional. We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to have him working with Corky’s, and we are looking forward to a great partnership."