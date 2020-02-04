Crosstown’s Elemento Neapolitan Pizza Closing

Elemento Neapolitan Pizza, the wood-fired pizza restaurant in Crosstown Concourse, announced today via Facebook that it will close its doors on Sunday, February 16th.The news comes after an announcement on Facebook Monday of new hours of operation: “In order to better serve our customers, our new hours will be Wednesday-Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.”The restaurant opened in October 2018 and focused on authentic Neapolitan pizza, with careful attention to ingredients — specific tomatoes, cheese, and dough flour — and cooking times and temperatures.In regard to future plans for the restaurant space, Crosstown Concourse released the following statement:“We’re grateful to Elemento Pizza for being an important part of Crosstown Concourse’s remarkable beginning. We hate to see them go. However, we are fortunate to regularly receive interest for food and beverage operations that want to join the unique Concourse mix, and we’re already deep into conversations with a new and exciting restaurant concept. We do not want to share their news, but we do anticipate an opening later this spring. We can tell you this: The state-of-the-art wood-fired pizza ovens will still be in operation.”