Chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix To Appear on Food Network

Memphis chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix of Phillip Ashley Chocolates will appear on the Food Network tonight.Rix will appear on a new show called, which is a dessert-themed spinoff of the show. This is Rix’s first time competing on a television show, but it’s the third time in the past year that a Memphis chef has appeared on a national cooking show.Erling Jensen’s chef de cuisine Keith Clinton appeared onlast year, and Chef Tamra Patterson of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe appeared onfor the third time last week on February 5th.On Monday’s episode of, titled “Chocolate Perfection,” Rix will compete with three other chefs to “make every chocolate lover’s dream come true by whipping up decadent, chocolatey creations that are as beautiful as they are craveable.”The episode will air at 9 p.m. tonight (Monday, February 10th) on Food Network.