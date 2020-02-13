Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, February 13, 2020

New Dining Options — and Maybe Alcohol — at Memphis Zoo this Year

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 12:03 PM

Memphis Zoo Food & Beverage Director Eric Delmez is planning to roll out a variety of new dining options at the zoo later this year.

Delmez joined the zoo staff in 2019 after previously working for the St. Louis zoo for 11 years as its food and beverage director.

As well as shifting from prepackaged food items to fresh-made foods, Delmez wants to embrace Memphis culture by bringing barbecue options to the zoo. He also plans to include a variety of foods that are common at theme parks, like funnel cakes, as well as lower food prices to entice more people to eat while they’re at the zoo.

It’s also possible that we may see alcoholic beverages served at the zoo later this year, pending a bill filed by State Sen. Brian Kelsey. Beer and wine are a likelihood, and the zoo is even floating the idea of creating some type of beer garden on the premises.

The new food options will happen alongside a number of other major changes at the zoo this year, including renovations on the aquarium and many of the animal habitats, and the Memphis Zoological Society plans to add roughly 100 new full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

