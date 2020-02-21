Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, February 21, 2020

City Silo Table + Pantry To Open Second Location

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM

Clean-eating cafe City Silo Table + Pantry has announced that they will open a Saddle Creek location in Germantown this fall in the former Grimaldi’s Pizzeria space.

City Silo is owned by Memphis natives Rebekah and Scott Tashie. The new 3,500-square-foot location will include an outdoor covered patio and roll-up garage doors.

“We are extremely excited to open our second location in Germ
antown. It’s a neighborhood we always knew we wanted to be a part of, and we have been working for a while now with Saddle Creek and Trademark Property Company to make this partnership happen. We feel that this development and location are a great fit for our growing brand,” Scott Tashie said via press release.

The new location will also have an expanded menu and be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They will have a bar serving coffee, beer, wine, juice cocktails, and Proseco cocktails.

The original City Silo Table + Pantry is located at 5101 Sanderlin. The new location is slated to open this fall at 7605 West Farmington #2 in the Saddle Creek shopping center.

