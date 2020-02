The restaurant, called Ben-Yay’s, will serve po’boys and other classic Creole dishes, include a coffee bar, and also offer homemade beignets. Additionally, they’re planning to offer a “scoop and serve” lunch special that will include a half po’boy and a cup of soup, such as gumbo, turtle soup, or jambalaya.Ben-Yay’s will be operated by Tandem Restaurant Partners, which is run by partners Tony Westmoreland, Stephanie Westmoreland and Cullen Kent. They’re known for their work with restaurants like Interim, Growlers, Zinnies, and Mardi Gras.Ben-Yay’s will open in mid-March at 51 S. Main.

