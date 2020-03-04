Grind City Coffee Xpo Returns

click to enlarge Grind City Coffee Xpo

click to enlarge

Grind City Coffee Xpo is back for its second year and promises to be even “bigger and more caffeinated” than last year. All proceeds will benefit Protect Our Aquifer.The first Grind City Coffee Xpo was held in 2019 and hosted eight Memphis-based coffee shops and roasters and four coffee-centric food vendors. It drew more than 500 attendees.“A huge difference between this year and 2019 is the inclusion of coffee professionals from outside of Memphis,” says Daniel Lynn, co-founder of Grind City Coffee Xpo along with Rachel Williams.“We wanted to expand our community to others outside our wonderful city and have been amazed at the incredible response we have had from them,” he says.“We have people coming from Nashville, Chattanooga, and Milwaukee to participate in this year’s expo. We can’t wait to share with them what Memphis has to offer and to introduce Memphians to some truly amazing people from elsewhere in the coffee community. That’s what it’s about. Growing our community.”The expo will have three tiers for entry: 10 a.m. for $35, 11:30 a.m. for $25; or 12:30 p.m. for $20, and it’s happening on Saturday, March 14th, at the Pipkin Building at the fairgrounds. This year they will host more than 20 vendors and feature coffee and cocktail demonstrations from four pairs of baristas and bartenders, live music, three panel discussions led by industry professionals, and so much more.Grind City Coffee’s mission is to celebrate the culture in and around coffee by providing an inclusive environment for everyone who fosters community over competition through educational, social, and craft events.