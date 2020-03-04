Mesquite Chop House Closes Germantown Location

click to enlarge Mesquite Chop House/Facebook

Mesquite Chop House has closed its Germantown location at the corner of Poplar Pike and Forest Hill Irene. Other locations –– Downtown and in Mississippi –– will remain open. Germantown employees will be transferred to the other locations.The decision comes as River City Management Group, which owns Mesquite Chop House and other restaurants in and around Memphis, decided not to renew the Germantown lease.Other Mesquite Chop House locations are thriving, though, and the Southaven location was recently expanded to include a new private dining room.It is still unclear who will move into their former Germantown space.The Downtown location is still open at 88 Union.