Coronavirus: Irish Pubs Respond for St. Patrick's Day

Memphis' Irish pubs have responded in many different ways to the coronavirus and the social distancing advice from government officials that would dampen their St. Patrick's Day celebrations.Murphy's cancelled its event. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Murphy's said, "St. Patrick's Day celebration event at Murphy's has been cancelled. Thank you for understanding."Celtic Crossing took a middle road, offering up a scaled-back version of its usual blowout event.The annual Memphis Irish Society St. Patrick's Day parade was cancelled after Memphis Mayor Strickland revoked all public events permits on Sunday.Of course, last week the Beale Street Merchants Association postponed its annual parade, scheduled for for this past Saturday, March 14th.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.