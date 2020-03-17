Coronavirus: Irish Pubs Respond for St. Patrick's Day

Memphis' Irish pubs have responded in many different ways to the coronavirus and the social distancing advice from government officials that would dampen their St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Brass Door said it was wide open:
Murphy's cancelled its event. In a Facebook post
Wednesday, Murphy's said, "St. Patrick's Day celebration event at Murphy's has been cancelled. Thank you for understanding."
Celtic Crossing took a middle road, offering up a scaled-back version of its usual blowout event.
The annual Memphis Irish Society St. Patrick's Day parade was cancelled after Memphis Mayor Strickland revoked all public events permits on Sunday.
Of course, last week the Beale Street Merchants Association postponed its annual parade, scheduled for for this past Saturday, March 14th.