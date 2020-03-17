Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Irish Pubs Respond for St. Patrick's Day

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM

Memphis' Irish pubs have responded in many different ways to the coronavirus and the social distancing advice from government officials that would dampen their St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Brass Door said it was wide open:


Murphy's cancelled its event. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Murphy's said, "St. Patrick's Day celebration event at Murphy's has been cancelled. Thank you for understanding."

Celtic Crossing took a middle road, offering up a scaled-back version of its usual blowout event.


The annual Memphis Irish Society St. Patrick's Day parade was cancelled after Memphis Mayor Strickland revoked all public events permits on Sunday.

Of course, last week the Beale Street Merchants Association postponed its annual parade, scheduled for for this past Saturday, March 14th.

