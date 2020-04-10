Memphis Magazine Launches its In the Kitchen Virtual Event Series 



COVID-19 has disrupted many of our normal routines, some of those including weekly dinner dates and outings with our loved ones. Instead, we’ve been spending much more time in our kitchens, attempting to come up with creative and delicious dishes of our own. To help with that, our sister publication, Memphis magazine, has created a platform for us to stay connected with our local chefs through its In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine virtual event series.





“You’ll be invited into the kitchens of local chefs who will share their perspectives on everything they’re dealing with in the time of COVID-19 — and also walk us through some recipes we can prepare at home,” said our CEO Anna Traverse via an online Memphis magazine post.





Derk Meitzler, chef at The Vault in Downtown Memphis, will kick off the webinar series via Zoom on Monday, April 13th, at 2 p.m., inviting us into his kitchen for conversation and a cooking demonstration. Due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to register for the virtual event here.





This webinar will also be streamed live on Memphis magazine’s Facebook.





This event is sponsored by the

, which drives Downtown’s role as the heartbeat of our region and the economic, cultural, and governmental core of our city.