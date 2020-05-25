Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 25, 2020

Magnolia & May Restaurant Will Open May 26th

Posted By on Mon, May 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge Magnolia & May restaurant opens for takeout May 26th, dining room opens May 29th.
  • Magnolia & May restaurant opens for takeout May 26th, dining room opens May 29th.

Magnolia & May will make debut with takeout food only on May 26th. The dining room will be open to the public beginning May 29th.

Chip and Amanda Dunham are owners the restaurant at 718 Mt. Moriah. Chip is the son Jeffrey Dunham, who recently closed his long-time restaurant, The Grove Grill in Laurelwood. 

Describing the restaurant’s fare, Chip says, “We describe it as ‘country brasserie,’ which people traditionally think of as casual French fare, but we’re doing rustic cuisine from around the world. So, we’re in the Southeastern United States, but I don’t want to be pigeonholed doing Southern food. We have a falafel dish, fried tortilla crusted pork chop. We’re kind of all over the place right now. Just rustic food from around the world.”

The dining room reflects the food. “It’s really rustic. Raw wood. The wall we made out of whisky barrel staves. The bar top is one of the old bowling lanes from Imperial Lanes.”

click to enlarge img_2560.jpeg

Takeout will be the full menu with the exception of muscles and raw oysters. Takeout also will be available after the dining room opens. “Well do curbside. You can come in and pick it up. Whatever you're comfortable with."

His dad also will be working at the restaurant, Chip says. “He’ll fill in where he can.”

So, where does “Magnolia & May” come from? “Before each child is born, we have a family tradition of giving the child a nickname. My daughter’s name was ‘Magnolia’and my sister’s daughter, we called her ‘Baby May’.”

click to enlarge img_2559.jpeg

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 21-27
Memphis Parks Score Low on Group’s Annual Report
Down the Rabbit Hole
VENT! Nine Memphians Let It All Hang Out
Numbed by the Numbers: County Commission Struggles to Agree on Budget
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation