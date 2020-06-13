Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Dine-in at Bounty on Broad Will Resume June 17th

Posted By on Sat, Jun 13, 2020 at 11:27 AM

Customers can eat inside Bounty on Broad beginning June 17th.
Bounty on Broad will reopen its dining room June 17th.

They will continue to do curbside, but they didn’t want to open the dining room early, says executive chef Russell Casey. “I guess we were kind of seeing how the health department would move into phase three,” he says. “Since that’s happening on Monday, we’ve decided to move ahead.

“We’re probably only going to fill up to 50 percent occupancy. Put a few tables outside on the sidewalk. Seems like people just poking around town feel more comfortable being outside.”

And, he says, “Everybody is taking their COVID test and all that. We’re very conscious of keeping the spacing between the tables correct and just following what the health department says.”

They want the public to feel safe, Casey says. “All of our cleaning procedures have always been stringent. We want the public to know we’re going a step beyond that. It’s something we take seriously and we always have. Now, with the pandemic, we’re stepping up our game even more. We want the public to know things are sanitary and fresh and good to go.” 

The restaurant will offer a limited menu. “We’ve done curbside and a lot of hospital catering through the worst of it. That’s kind of tapered off.”

They will feature five items on the menu. “We’ve got a fish, a pork, a beef, a vegetarian, and a chicken on there. So, we’ve kind of hit all the bases and kept it limited.”

Their most popular curbside items include the eggplant lasagna, the salmon with rice grits, and the half-roasted farm-raised chicken with wild mushroom risotto, all of which will continue on their menu. “We’re going to add things to it. Our main thing is to keep things fresh and to keep the quality the public expects and has grown to love about Bounty."

“We’re going top play it by ear the next couple of weeks and see how the public responds to things. We’ll make a decision on a day-to-day basis on how we’re going to move forward.”

To view the menu, go to bountyonbroad.com


Bounty on Broad is at 2519 Board Avenue; (901) 410-8131

interior3_1_.jpg
click to enlarge bounty-interior_1.jpg
click to enlarge Bounty on Broad executive chef Russell Casey
  • Bounty on Broad executive chef Russell Casey

