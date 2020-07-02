Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn, Aldo’s Pizza Pies Close Temporarily After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 4:44 PM

Local restaurant chain Packed House Productions (PHP) announced Thursday, July 2nd, it would be closing its restaurants temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company owns the restaurants Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn, Aldo’s Pizza Pies, and Momma’s.

In a statement posted to social media, PHP said they learned on Wednesday, July 1st, that an employee tested positive for the virus. That employee, they said, works at various times in each of the restaurants. The restaurant group is taking the time while they are closed to encourage their employees to get tested for the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and commitment to doing the right thing concerning our hard-working employees and loyal customer base, we made the decision to shut down all establishments, when, after conducting a cursory contact tracing inquiry, we saw this as a good opportunity to request every employee that works for us to be tested for coronavirus,” the owners said in a statement posted to social media.

The full statement is below:


To Our Friends & Family,

Packed House Productions (PHP) restaurant and bar group – consisting of Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn, and Momma’s – learned on Wednesday, July 1, that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee does not work at any one specific establishment but does appear and has a presence at all of them at various times. The individual is not exhibiting any symptoms, is not a member of the customer-facing wait staff or kitchen crew, and has subsequently begun quarantining. Out of an abundance of caution and commitment to doing the right thing concerning our hard-working employees and loyal customer base, we made the decision to shut down all establishments, when, after conducting a cursory contact tracing inquiry, we saw this as a good opportunity to request every employee that works for us to be tested for coronavirus.

What this means for us:

While temporarily inconvenient, we look at this as an attempt to establish some semblance of baseline as we reckon with and navigate this new normal and try to responsibly move forward in a community fashion. In doing so:

- If employees test positive, they will follow recommended guidelines.
- Employees who test negative will return to work.
- Service hours may be modified based on staff availability.
- We will consistently provide socially-distanced, sanitized, and indoor and outdoor dining and drinking, regarding the safety of all as our most important concern.

What this means for you:

When we re-open, our businesses will persist – as we have done since the beginning of this pandemic – in being industry leaders that provide safe and healthy environments for all employees and customers.

Precautions set in place for both customers and staff will continue to include (but are not limited to):

- Temperature checks upon entry
- Masks required to be worn properly by staff at all times and by customers upon entry and while navigating the premises
- Hand washing/sanitizing between each guest interaction; regular staff inspections
- Non-communal table items, including QR menu codes, personalized condiments, and more
- Enforcing social distancing
- Sanitation stations

Fortunately, our industry has always been predicated on high standards of sanitation and cleanliness, and you’ve always trusted us with your health. You know we’re not going to start letting you down now. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for the most up-to-date information regarding our reopenings.

We can’t thank you enough for being faithful and look forward to meeting up soon for that drink or pizza, as we have so many times before.

– Your pals at PHP


