Zoo Rendezvous Canceled on COVID-19 Concerns

The Memphis Zoo announced the "difficult" decision to cancel Zoo Rendezvous 2020 Monday morning.The event is the zoo's largest, single-night fundraiser and featured restaurants from all over Memphis. This year's would have been the 37th consecutive Zoo Rendezvous."Several key factors played a major role in our decision to cancel this event including restaurateurs who have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic," reads a statement from the zoo. "The zoo’s two-month closure occurred during the start of our busy season. Our attendance fluctuates throughout the year, and the loss of our spring season will have substantial financial impacts through the end of the year."As always, we would like to thank our longtime local restaurant partners, sponsors, and event attendees for their continued support. We encourage everyone to support the bar and restaurant community during these unprecedented times."Looking ahead to Rendezvous 2021, we have already set the date for September 11th. At that time, we will have one of the city’s most elaborate celebrations as Zoo Rendezvous will return in full swing with much fanfare and celebration."