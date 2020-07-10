Whitehaven Farmers Market Opens Monday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy MLH

Beginning Monday, July 13th, Methodist South Hospital hosts the annual Whitehaven Farmers Market. Local and regional farmers will be on-hand to offer fresh fruits and vegetables to the community for purchase.“Our Farmers Market, now celebrating its 10th summer in Whitehaven, brings in fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables from a variety of local and nearby farmers,” says MLH spokesperson Sarah Farley. “Our community friends appreciate the ease, convenience, and selection, and our farmers enjoy sharing tips on how to best cook and prepare their garden-fresh, straight-from-the-farm produce.“It’s important for us to host the Farmers Market this year, even during this pandemic — probably more important now than ever — and we’re implementing new measures to keep everyone safe while shopping.”Due to COVID-19, new precautions to ensure social distancing and safety will be enforced. Face masks or coverings are required to be worn by everyone at all times while visiting the market.This year, Whitehaven Farmers Market vendors and farmers include:• Clark Fruits & Vegetables from Haywood County, TN• Lockard Produce from Ripley, TN• Jessie Harris Produce from Dyersburg, TN• Peachworld from Memphis• The Produce Tribe from Stanton, TNProduce includes: cabbage, cantaloupe, corn, cucumbers, greens, green beans, nectarines, okra, onions, peaches, plums, potatoes, peas, squash, tomatoes, and watermelon.The market will be open every Monday, beginning July 13th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through August 31st. The Whitehaven Farmers Market is located at Methodist South Hospital in front of the Medical Office Complex; 1300 Wesley Drive, just off Elvis Presley. Parking is free.