Humane Society Hosts Paw Prints House PAWty Fundraiser August 22nd 

Order takeout or delivery in support of a good cause.

by Julie Ray
The annual Paw Prints fundraiser for Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County (HSMSC) is putting a spin on the gala this year. You can sit, stay, and fetch dinner from home on August 22nd while you support lifesaving services at the Humane Society with the help of three local restaurants, Pete & Sam's, Restaurant Iris, and Ecco.

This House PAWty is just like ordering takeout. Simply navigate to the order page, select the restaurant and menu of your choice, and order for the number of two-legged creatures in your household. Pick up or receive your food on the night of the event to enjoy with the people in your home. It’s your PAWty. You can do what you want. Hold a family game night, watch a movie, set up a formal dinner, or picnic in the backyard with lawn games.

Food options range from $50-$125 per person, with delivery included for Ecco and Restaurant Iris. Pete & Sam’s can be picked up from their Park Avenue location. Each restaurant is paid for the food and the rest goes to the Humane Society.

“Paw Prints House PAWty is a great way to put our paw print on the Memphis community by supporting local restaurants and the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County at the same time,” says HSMSC director of philanthropy Katherine Russell.

Besides great food from all the restaurants, Restaurant Iris has a vegetarian option and a Strawberry Lemonade Cocktail Kit (sans the alcohol) that is complementary with your meal choice.

Another PAWty perk is the Barks for Bling component. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase for a chance to "shop the case" of selected baubles from Mednikow Jewelers. Items range in value from $575 to $695. Visit mednikow.com to browse.

If you can’t participate but want to support, you can give the gift of a House PAWty pack to a local friend or you can make a donation to the Humane Society outright.

Saturday, August 22nd, humanememphis.org, visit the Humane Society website or Facebook page for full details, $50-$125 per person.

Humane Society Hosts Paw Prints House PAWty Fundraiser August 22nd

