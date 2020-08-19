Cookston to Judge American Barbecue Showdown on Netflix

click to enlarge Melissa Cookston

Mid-South barbecue celebrity Melissa Cookston will judge a Netflix food competition called, which airs September 18th.Cookston is the owner of Memphis BBQ Company in Horn Lake, Mississippi and Dunwoody, Georgia. She's the author of two cookbooks,and. Her wins on the competitive barbecue circuit have earned her the title as the "Winningest Woman in Barbecue."Judging the competition with Cookston is Kevin Bludso, founder of Bludso’s BBQ in Los Angeles. The show is hosted bystar Lyric Lewis andhost Rutledge Wood.Each episode has Cookston and Bludso tasking the contestants — "the best backyard smokers" — with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills "in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine," reads a news release. "The contestants will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day while navigating obstacles such as unique meats and old school techniques." The winner will be dubbed American Barbecue Champion.“I am thrilled to be a judge onon Netflix working alongside Kevin Bludso, Lyric Lewis, and Rutledge Wood,” said Cookston. "The contestants were all great and we had so much fun! We can’t wait to watch it when it launches on September 18th”John Hesling, president of Maverick TV USA, one of the producers of the show, said, "distinct flavors, techniques, creativity, and humor are all on display as our barbecue competitors are put to the test in the hottest battle they’ve ever faced in American Barbecue Showdown.”