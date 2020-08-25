Virtual Cocktail How-To’s at Babalu

Ever wanted to learn how to make a good cocktail? Michelle Laverty has you covered. Class is in session for cocktails 101 with Babalu’s resident drinkmaster this Thursday, August 27th, to walk budding mixologists through the nitty-gritty of crafting a quality concoction.
First up on the menu are margaritas and sangria. Thirsty Memphians should sign up (by 10 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, August 25th!) for a drink kit ($28) that includes all the fixings and alcohol necessary for the aforementioned drinks. The kits can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. tomorrow, or between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday. Each box also contains two OMG Cookies.
The 30-minute virtual session begins at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, August 27th. Visit the facebook page for more information.
