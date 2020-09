In a Facebook post today, Raffe’s Beer Market & Deli announced its landlord LPI MEMPHIS has signed a lease with another tenant at the 3358 Poplar location. Raffe’s last day of operations at the Poplar location will be September 27th.Read the full announcement from owner Sean Feizkhah below:

