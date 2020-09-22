Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Shelby County Bars Eligible for $10,000 ‘Share the Tab’ Grants

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge Cady Smith with a blazing cocktail - JUSTIN FOX BURKS
  • Justin Fox Burks
  • Cady Smith with a blazing cocktail

Limited service restaurants (or bars) impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns can now access $450,000 in grant funding from the Shelby County government's Share the Tab program.

The program was announced Tuesday, September 22nd, and is supported by federal CARES Act funding. County officials said the $10,000 grants are available for rent/mortgage, payroll, sanitization, expenses related to switching to a full-service restaurant, and more.

“Limited service restaurants, or bars, as they are most commonly referred, have taken a profound and significant hit to their businesses," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. "These businesses are often locally owned. They employ thousands of workers in our community. They give back to our community in countless ways. This new program is about trying to help these businesses get on the path to recovery. Although we continue to fight COVID, we also have to move towards a safe economic recovery.”

Nearly 45 limited service restaurants were required to close their doors at the beginning of the summer and, for the most part, remain closed. Shelby County Health Department officials announced Tuesday that — thanks to steady virus data here — bars, wine bars, pubs, taprooms, and more could open Wednesday.

“The Share the Tab fund supports the restaurant and hospitality industry in a tangible way," said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner. "We know that social distancing requirements make it difficult for social clubs and bars to operate as they did before. I hope that every qualifying business applies for the funds.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

