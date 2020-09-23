Bars are Back!

We’re back!!!! But no dancing y’all! We’ll see you all very soon!!!!Posted by Alchemy Memphis on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Rejoice all, for the news has come from on high! We reopen TOMORROW!! Things will look a little different from last...Posted by Meddlesome Brewing Company on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
See your lovely faces tomorrow! We’ve missed youPosted by Silly Goose on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
We will re open as soon as we can. We will announce the date when we have determined the best time possible. We hope you will all be joining us soon!Posted by the Pumping Station on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Miss us? 😊🍻 We're thrilled to announce that our dining room and patio are back open for dine-in services starting...Posted by Brookhaven Pub and Grill on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
We’re BAAACCCKK! See ya tomorrow!Posted by Brewskis Sports Bar & Grill on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
