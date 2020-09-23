Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Bars are Back!

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM

HIGH COTTON BREWING CO./FACEBOOK
  • High Cotton Brewing Co./Facebook

Let's go to the freakin' bar, y'all! (Yes, we'll social distance and all that...)

The Shelby County Health Department allowed bars to reopen Tuesday. Wednesday night will be the first night back for many of the 45 bars that were shut down in July to suppress the spread of the virus.

Many bars and taprooms started spreading the word about their reopening plans on social. Looks like they are as excited to be back as we are to have them back.

If you know of other bars opening (and can point us to a social post), email toby@memphisflyer.com and we'll add them to our list.

Here's a look at what we know now:



We’re back!!!! But no dancing y’all! We’ll see you all very soon!!!!

Posted by Alchemy Memphis on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Rejoice all, for the news has come from on high! We reopen TOMORROW!! Things will look a little different from last...

Posted by Meddlesome Brewing Company on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

screen_shot_2020-09-23_at_9.46.21_am.png
screen_shot_2020-09-23_at_9.48.20_am.png

See your lovely faces tomorrow! We’ve missed you

Posted by Silly Goose on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

We will re open as soon as we can. We will announce the date when we have determined the best time possible. We hope you will all be joining us soon!

Posted by the Pumping Station on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Miss us? 😊🍻 We're thrilled to announce that our dining room and patio are back open for dine-in services starting...

Posted by Brookhaven Pub and Grill on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

We’re BAAACCCKK! See ya tomorrow!

Posted by Brewskis Sports Bar & Grill on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Tags: , , , ,

