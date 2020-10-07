Cocozza Moves Inside Majestic Grille on October 9th

Cocozza American Italian, the pop-up restaurant at The Majestic Grille, will open for indoor dining on October 9th.





Cocozza features red sauce comfort foods to go for walk-up pickup, straight to your car with curbside pickup, on the patio and now in person in the transformed Majestic Grille dining room. Delivery to Downtown and Midtown is planned for the near future.





Additional safety procedures, including hand sanitizing station placed throughout the restaurant, have been augmented. Also, guests can pay their bill through a QR

code.





The Cocozza management team completed the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe COVID-19 Precautions Training: four courses that teach the best practices in takeout and reopening.





The restaurant also features an air filtration system that pulls air in from the

outside, treats it to be warmed or cooled, and then pushes it back out again without re-

circulating through the building.





Guests are required to wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking. Diners

are encouraged to make reservations by calling the restaurant at 901-523-8555.





Online orders can be placed ahead of time or day-of at www.cocozzamemphis.com and can be picked up at reserved, signposted spaces on Peabody Place at Main from your car or on foot at the entrance to The Majestic Grille. Alfresco Dining is also available weather permitting.





Cocozza is the brainchild of Majestic owner Patrick Reilly, his wife, Deni, and the team behind The Majestic Grille.

Cocozza American Italian is at The Majestic Grille at 145 South Main Street, (901) 522-8555