Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Cocozza Moves Inside Majestic Grille on October 9th

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 11:29 AM

Cocozza American Italian, the pop-up restaurant at The Majestic Grille, will open for indoor dining on October 9th.

Cocozza features red sauce comfort foods to go for walk-up pickup, straight to your car with curbside pickup, on the patio and now in person in the transformed Majestic Grille dining room. Delivery to Downtown and Midtown is planned for the near future.



Additional safety procedures, including hand sanitizing station placed throughout the restaurant, have been augmented. Also, guests can pay their bill through a QR

code.

The Cocozza management team completed the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe COVID-19 Precautions Training: four courses that teach the best practices in takeout and reopening.

The restaurant also features an air filtration system that pulls air in from the

outside, treats it to be warmed or cooled, and then pushes it back out again without re-

circulating through the building.

Guests are required to wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking. Diners

are encouraged to make reservations by calling the restaurant at 901-523-8555.

Online orders can be placed ahead of time or day-of at www.cocozzamemphis.com and can be picked up at reserved, signposted spaces on Peabody Place at Main from your car or on foot at the entrance to The Majestic Grille. Alfresco Dining is also available weather permitting.

Cocozza is the brainchild of Majestic owner Patrick Reilly, his wife, Deni, and the team behind The Majestic Grille.


Cocozza American Italian is at The Majestic Grille at 145 South Main Street, (901) 522-8555


Tags: , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Have a Blessed Day!
Save Yourselves! Millennials Take On Alien Invasion. Laughs Ensue.
Unmasked: Republicans Gather for Two Campaign Events
Taco Time! Eleven Memphians Share Their Favorite Local Tacos
Iris at GPAC: A Virtual/Hybrid Concert Debut
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation