Pyramid Opens Eateries From Top to Bottom

click to enlarge Two restaurants are serving again at the Pyramid.

Big Cypress Lodge has opened the new Fishbowl at the Pyramid restaurant on ground level and reopened The Lookout restaurant at the top of the Pyramid.



The Fishbowl is in the former Uncle Buck’s restaurant space and is under new management. Breakfast will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dishes include the spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Catfish & Chips, Grilled Catfish Sandwich, Gator Bites, Beignets, and the Fishbowl cocktail. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.



The Lookout, which requires a ride up the country’s tallest freestanding elevator, offers birds-eye views of the Mississippi River and socially distanced meals atop the Pyramid. Menu highlights include Cornmeal Fried Oysters, Blackened Redfish with Parmesan Chive Grits, the White River Catfish Plate, Gooey Butter Cake with Brown Sugar Ice Cream, and the Memphis Mule’shine cocktail with peach moonshine. The Lookout is open Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.