Hungry Memphis

Monday, November 23, 2020

Earnestine & Hazel's Up For Sale

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 11:18 AM

Karen Brownlee and Stephen Guenther
  • Toby Sells
  • Karen Brownlee and Stephen Guenther

Earnestine & Hazel's is up for sale, according to its current owner.

Caitlin Chittom said in a Facebook post Monday that the decision was not because of finances nor COVID-19. Read the post here:

E+H Friends and Family, I’ve made the difficult decision to sell Earnestine and Hazel’s. Selling Earnestine’s is not a...

Posted by Earnestine & Hazel's on Monday, November 23, 2020

