Friends of the Orpheum Cookbook Takes the Spotlight

Orpheum Theatre volunteer ushers usually show people to their seats.

But in The Cast Party, a Collection of Recipes by Friends of the Orpheum, they show people how many teaspoons it takes to make “Cast Party Banana Pudding” and other culinary creations.

This is an updated version with additional recipes to the second edition of the book, which was published in 2005. It features recipes for dishes the ushers make for the cast and crew of the touring Broadway shows at a special luncheon held between the matinee and evening performances on a designated day.

Part of Orpheum communications manager Kristin Bennett’s job is to take actors to their media appointments. It’s not uncommon for them to say something like, “Oh, my gosh. I can’t wait for this meal. I haven’t been to Memphis before, but everybody told me about this meal we’re going to get,” Bennett says.

“So, it’s become kind of legendary on the touring Broadway circuit. It’s just a way for our ushers to provide some Southern hospitality to crews that are traveling and may not get a home-cooked meal like this. It’s unique because traveling, this might be the only home-cooked meal they get on the road. So, it’s become special.”

The 346 volunteer ushers have their own organization, Friends of the Orpheum. A committee lead by Elena Ross put the book together.

As for what dishes are staples at the dinners, which are held either at the Broadway Club at the theater or next door at the Halloran Centre, Bennett says, “It’s everything you’d ever want. Fried chicken and rolls and homemade casseroles.”

Vickie Snider’s banana pudding, which is included in the book, “is the one that cast members who have come through before ask where it is. Definitely, there are some staples that people come to expect.”

Among other popular dishes included in the book are the sweet potato casserole, Ross says. “Anything having to do with sweet potatoes is always a big hit,” she says. “The favorites are the ones with the pecans.”

Ross recalled the time an actor in The Lion King entered the luncheon and said, “Oh, my. You have four different sweet potato casseroles!”

“She was in her glory. She was so excited. Every time she went around the buffet table, she’d say, ‘Oh, they have this.’ And, ‘Oh, they have that.’”

Other favorites included in the book are Linda Brittingham’s salad with mandarin oranges and Friends volunteer coordinator Cindi Maglothin’s jalapeño corn muffins in the shape of stars. “Of course, everyone’s a star,” Ross says.

Also included is a special section called “Stage Door,” where “friends of the Orpheum restaurants in the area were kind enough to share their recipes.”

And Bear's Catering, the catering company the Orpheum also uses, is represented in the book, Ross says.

The cookbook also features testimonials from actors who appeared in Orpheum shows.



Edward Staudenmayer, wrote, “But after an actor tours through the town, one knows the No. 1 reason to love a stop in Memphis is for the Phenomenal Ushers Meal … between shows …”

In 2017, the cookbook received an award from The Broadway League, the trade industry that produces the Tony Awards.

The last cast party meal was March 8th for the touring company of Disney’s Aladdin. “That was the last meal at the Orpheum before COVID.” Bennett says.

The Cast Party, a Collection of Recipes by Friends of the Orpheum is $20 each and is available at orpheumgiftshop.com