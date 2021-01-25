Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, January 25, 2021

Hampline Brewing Company Opens with a Celebration January 30th

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge hampline_logo_final_1_.png

Mooooore beer!

Hampline Brewing Company will open to the public with a mostly outdoor grand opening celebration beginning at 4 p.m., January 30th, at 584 South Tillman, between Broad and Summer in Binghampton.

The brewery will include its two signature brews, “Handlebar Haze,” a New England IPA, and “Memphis Natch,” a lager named for the first bear at the Memphis Zoo and the inspiration for Hampline's logo,

Eats will be provided by El Mero Taco, which will serve its Oaxaca-Memphis fusion fare.

The brewing team, led by Wes Osier of Urban South and Abita Breweries in New Orleans, Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens, Georgia, and Sweet Water Brewery in Atlanta, is slated to put out 500 barrels in the first year.

Hampline is on the same property as Rec Room and Civil Axe. Martha Hample is one of the brewery’s key management people alongside Richard Rhodes, who owns the property, and Osier. 

The taproom will feature locally-crafted communal high-top tables, light snacks, and live sports on its 49-inch flat screen television. Additional seating will be available on the covered outdoor porch and the lower level grassy beer garden, which will feature custom picnic tables and a shade trellis.

Hampline Brewing Company, which is now open for keg and can sales, will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sundays.


click to enlarge Hampline Brewing Company
  • Hampline Brewing Company
click to enlarge Hampline Brewing Company
  • Hampline Brewing Company
click to enlarge hampline_logo_final_1_.png

Tags: , , , ,

