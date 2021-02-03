Beauty Shop Restaurant Reopens for Lunch

The Beauty Shop Restaurant will reopen for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning February 8th.

“We haven’t been open for lunch since last March,” says owner Karen Carrier.

Fare from Hazel’s Lucky Dice, the delicatessen Carrier launched during the pandemic, will be part of the Beauty Shop menu. “Instead of being to-go, now it’s going to be inside the Beauty Shop. You can still order online, but you can also dine inside the Beauty Shop.”

The Beauty Shop Restaurant at 966 South Cooper Street will continue to be open between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday brunch and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch.

