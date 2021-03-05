La Baguette French Bread and Pastry Shop is Sold

La Baguette French Bread and Pastry Shop has a new owner.

Tashie Restaurant Group purchased the iconic Memphis bakery at 3088 Poplar in Chickasaw Oaks Plaza, says Judd Tashie, group co-owner with his cousin, David Tashie.

“We’ve been buying bread and products from La Baguette for Pete & Sam’s and Ciao Bella for years,” Judd says. “Gene Amagliani (La Baguette general manager) told David he was tired and would like to spend more time with his family. So, my cousin said, ‘Well, look. If you’re interested in selling we’d love to talk to you about it.’”

Owning the bakery/restaurant would be “a great opportunity,” Judd says he told Amagliani. “We’ve got plans to make expansions in the future.”

They closed the deal March 5th.

“It’s a really good fit and they are happy. They know that we want to carry on the same legacy. We don’t want to go in there and start mixing things up. Refresh and do a little bit of refiguration, but they’ve got a great reputation. We want to keep doing what they’re doing.

“It’s worked out great. We’ve been in there learning the operation, which is the most impressive thing about the bakery. So, our plan is to go in there, make some cosmetic changes, leave the menu like it is — possibly expand it.”

They also plan to “open a second location in the fall in East Memphis. We’ve already secured a place.”

And maybe more La Baguette locations down the road? “It’s a distinct possibility. We’re focused on No. 2 and can definitely see additional units going forward.”

La Baguette on Poplar is the original location and it dates to 1976. In a story in Memphis magazine, Amagliani says, “Several European people actually started it. They brought in a French bread baker and a French pastry chef because there was nothing like that in Memphis. I guess they longed for the European style of pastries and crusty bread and what have you. They brought in those folks and they were here for several years and actually trained some of the people that are here now.”

And, he says, “It’s my understanding that when the place opened we had French bread, croissants, and the full selection of both cold pastries and breakfast pastries.”

They began serving lunch at the old Erin Drive location sometime in the late 1970s, he says.



“I’m very excited about the future of La Baguette,” Amagliani says. “These are great business people. I was impressed with their other businesses and the longevity of their employees. And we have a very similar situation at La Baguette. We have folks who have been there 20-, 30-plus years. That made the whole transaction much easier.”

Tashie Restaurant Group has been busy. They’re planning to move Ciao Bella Italian Grill from its present location at 565 Erin Drive to the the old Craft Republic (formerly Fox & Hound) at 5101 Sanderlin Avenue Suite 100 in the Sanderlin Centre. “It’s a much better facility. A much better shopping center. Better parking. Better patio.”

And, Judd says, “Of course, we had to get my old man’s — Paul Tashie of Ciao Bella notoriety — consent and support, which was resounding.”

Tashie Restaurant Group recently bought the old Bryant’s Breakfast at 3965 Summer Avenue.

But owning La Baguette Bakery is a dream come true for Judd. “I’ve always loved bakeries. I’m a morning person. I always wanted one. And I told my cousin, David, years ago, ‘I would really love to have something like that if we can make it work.’ And he called me and said, ‘I’ve got a gift for you. Something you’ve wanted for a long time.’

“We went up there two nights ago at midnight when the night crew goes in and makes the baguettes. I got to tell you, to be in there with those guys with them doing their thing and the amount of pride they take in it, it was heart-warming. It really was.”

So, what is Judd’s favorite La Baguette bakery item? “I’m super jacked up about the almond croissant. Without a doubt, I think it’s the most impressive thing they do.”