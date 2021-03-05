Wilson, Arkansas to Host Chef Competition for Up and Coming Professionals



Sharpen the cutlery and dust off an old chef’s hat — a Delta cooking contest is about to unfold just 45 minutes up the road from the Bluff City.

The City of Wilson, Arkansas (a small town big enough to experience a 21st century wine-driven renaissance) is hosting its Wilson Culinary Chef Competition for young professionals. Set to take place from April 20-22, the contest — which organizers hope will become an annual event — will pit six promising cooks against each other for the chance to win a cash prize, and a possible chance to join Wilson’s hospitality and culinary program.

The competition will task chefs with preparing a signature dish, as well as create a two-course signature dish tasting menu (an appetizer or salad, plus an entrée). Judges will look at “creativity, innovative cooking techniques, solid fundamental cooking techniques, and professionalism.”

City of Wilson, Arkansas

Chef Roberto Barth

“The primary focus of this competition is to seek out talented, regional chefs that are interested in joining the emerging culinary and hospitality program in Wilson, Arkansas,” says Roberto Barth, head chef at the Wilson Café. “The contest winner will experience a year-long development apprenticeship at the Restaurant Wilson Café and Tavern and work within our baking and pastry program at the Grange at Wilson Gardens. They will also learn from local farmer Jill Forrester about our seed-to-soil to plate farming operations, chef table experiences, Wilson Wine Dinner series, and cooking classes.”

Contestants must apply by March 27th. For more information on the contest or application process, visit eatatwilson.com