Strickland Takes Easy Win for Mayor; Most Favorites Win Council Seats

click to enlarge Mayor Strickland receives congratulations by phone from runner-up Herenton at Botanic Gardens, as aide Ken Moody looks on.

There were few surprises in the major races. All the favorites won or led when the counting was done. Mayor Jim Strickland won reelection, going away, hitting his goal of 60 percent of the vote, with points to spare. Former Mayor Willie Herenton finished far behind in second, and County Commissioner Tami Sawyer was an even more distant third. Vote totals wereOverall, suspense was hard to find in the results — though it existed here and there, notably in the neck-and-neck contest in Super District 9, Position 1, betweenCarlisle kept a slim lead all night, with Sugarmon edging up but just falling short.If there was a major surprise, it was in the narrow victory of the half-cent sales tax referendum, destined to replenish the lost benefits of the city’s first responders. The vote was,Other results; Rhonda Logan, the Raleigh CDC president who couldn’t get a majority last year to fill a vacancy in this North Memphis district, disposed of incumbent Sherman Greer, who was the pick of the incumbent council members back then.In District 2, Cordova and points east, incumbent, was a 2-1 victor over his closest challenger,In District 3, Whitehaven, incumbent, did even better, winning 3 -1 overIn District 4 — Orange Mound, Central Gardens — incumbent, was another winner, unexpectedly easily, overIn District 5, Midtown and East Memphis, challenger, had a last-minute win in court over a pair of pay-for-play sample ballots but lost at the polls to incumbentIn District 6, South Memphis, riverfront, and Downtown, former seat-holder, triumphed easily, as expected, over a large field, with, who was endorsed by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, finishing far back in second.Also as expected, controversial incumbent, fell far short of a majority in District 7, North Memphis, Frayser, and will face a runoff withThere won’t, however, be a runoff in the tight race for Super District 8, Position 1, where Gerrie Currie, a fill-in incumbent from District 6, chose to yield that race to Ed Ford Sr. and tried instead for this seat, one of the at-large ones where runoffs are not allowed. By judicial decree., was trimmed by lawyer, who’s been angling upward in politics for a while.Position 2 in Super District 8, the western or predominantly African-American at-large area, was easily held by incumbent, over nearest competitor. And incumbent, who is used to squeaker elections, ran away from several opponents to hold on to Position 3. Closest competitor wasAs indicated, Erika Sugarmon came close to winner Carlisle but earned no cigar in Position 1 of Super District 9, which is racially fairly closely divided but which, geographically, was originally designed to take in the once predominantly white part of the city.In the Position 2 race, incumbent, was able to win a majority, with challengers, and, in a dead heat for second place.And, the former Memphis School Board member who got off to a head start in the Position 3 race both financially and organizationally, won easily over second-place challenger University of Memphis development specialist CIn the contest for City Court Clerk, it was inevitable that the race would come down to the candidates with most name identification — former councilmenand. Lowery emerging as the winner —to Brown’sThere were two contested races for Municipal Court Judge, with incumbent, winning easily over, in Division 1, and Division 3 incumbent, holding off Magistrate, in Division 3. Incumbent, was unopposed in Division 3.