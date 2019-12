click to enlarge

Memphis won't get a chance to express a presidential preference until Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. But various groups in favor of one candidate or another coalesce locally from time to time to urge potential voters to consider their choice.Such was the case on Tuesday evening, when backers of former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination gathered a crowd at Epicenter Memphis in Cooper-Young.Among those making the case for Democratic prospects at large, or for Biden in particular, were (left to right) state Senator Raumesh Akbari, Chip Forrester of Nashville, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and veteran Democratic activist David Upton.