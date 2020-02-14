Cohen Defends Former Opponent Hart Against Trump Attack

It is now generally known that former Memphian Tomeka Hart, now senior program officer of the Gates Foundation, was foreperson of the jury that convicted presidential crony Roger Stone of various felonies and, as a result, ended up on the ever-lengthening list of those maligned by Trump as biased conspirators against his tenure. It is useful under those circumstances to read the response of 9th District Congressman Steve Cohen, who defeated challenger Hart in the 2012 Democratic primary:

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



