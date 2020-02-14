Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, February 14, 2020

Cohen Defends Former Opponent Hart Against Trump Attack

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 10:25 PM

click to enlarge Tomeka Hart as congressional candidate in 2012 - JB
  • JB
  • Tomeka Hart as congressional candidate in 2012
It is now generally known that former Memphian Tomeka Hart, now senior program officer of the Gates Foundation,  was foreperson of the jury that convicted presidential crony Roger Stone of various felonies and, as a result, ended up on the ever-lengthening list of those maligned by Trump as biased conspirators against his tenure. It is useful under those circumstances to read the response of 9th District Congressman Steve Cohen, who defeated challenger Hart in the 2012 Democratic primary:

“Jury service is one of our most important civic responsibilities. Every juror swears to follow the evidence and is instructed on how to apply the law. I have enormous respect for Tomeka Hart and have seen her civic commitment first hand. The President’s attack on her is unfair, but typical of the way he goes after women of color who challenge him. Both the prosecution and defense knew she was a former Democratic congressional candidate. There is no reason to doubt her evaluation of the evidence or her commitment to justice. It is a disgrace for President Trump and his allies to question her honest service as a juror.”


