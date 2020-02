Tuesday at 7 p.m., early voting for the March 3 presidential preference primary and Shelby County primary will end.Through Saturday, February 22, 16,005 people had voted in the Democratic primary, 5,854 in the Republican primary.Tuesday, March 3, is final Election Day itself, when voters who have not early-voted must cast their ballots in the designated locations in their home precincts.

