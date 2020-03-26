Talking Politics Online

Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Those of you who cannot live without political dialogue are in luck — at least if you’re Democrats. The Tennessee Democratic Party is hosting a town hall of sorts on Facebook every Thursday for the duration of the pandemic. The first one is at 4 p.m. today (Thursday, March 26), accessible via the state party’s Facebook page, facebook.com/tndem.

Subjects to be discussed: “the current stage of TN’s legislature, where we are beginning this campaign year, the expedited budget process, and COVID-19.” Hosts are party chair Mary Mancini and State Rep. Mike Stewart, House minority caucus chair. (Scroll down for "Cocktails and Questions.")

When we learn of equivalent Republican efforts, we’ll pass on information about those, as well.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the now-suspended legislative session — including videos — are accessible at legislature.state.tn.us.

    • In the Meantime (Politics Beat Blog)

      • by Jackson Baker
      • Mar. 24, 2020, 10:20 PM

    • A Pandemic Platform of Sorts (Politics Beat Blog)

      Most of the public responses from political folk have had to do with how to wait out the pandemic or avoid its immediate consequences. One local candidate chose to be a bit more pro-active.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Mar. 16, 2020, 12:01 PM
