Talking Politics Online

Those of you who cannot live without political dialogue are in luck — at least if you’re Democrats. The Tennessee Democratic Party is hosting a town hall of sorts on Facebook every Thursday for the duration of the pandemic. The first one is at 4 p.m. today (Thursday, March 26), accessible via the state party’s Facebook page, facebook.com/tndem
Subjects to be discussed: “the current stage of TN’s legislature, where we are beginning this campaign year, the expedited budget process, and COVID-19.” Hosts are party chair Mary Mancini and State Rep. Mike Stewart, House minority caucus chair. (Scroll down for "Cocktails and Questions.")
When we learn of equivalent Republican efforts, we’ll pass on information about those, as well.
Meanwhile, the proceedings of the now-suspended legislative session — including videos — are accessible at legislature.state.tn.us.