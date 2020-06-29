Gov. Lee Extends Emergency Order on Coronavirus

*Urge Tennesseans to continue limiting activity and staying home where possible, as well as following health guidelines and maintaining social distancing;
*Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others;
*Urge employers to allow or require remote work/telework if possible;
*Provide that persons with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay at home, and that employers may not require or allow employees with COVID-19 to work;
*Limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained. (This provision does not apply to places of worship or to different directives on the subject issued by the six Tennessee counties, including Shelby, that maintain county health departments.);
*Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables.
