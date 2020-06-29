Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, June 29, 2020

Gov. Lee Extends Emergency Order on Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM

click to enlarge lee_state_of_emergency.jpg
Evidently spurred on by rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has extended his state-of-emergency order (or “Executive Order Number 50,” as the Governor’s office refers to it) until August 29th.

Among the principal provisions of the order are to:


*Urge Tennesseans to continue limiting activity and staying home where possible, as well as following health guidelines and maintaining social distancing;

*Urge persons to wear a cloth face covering in places where in close proximity to others;

*Urge employers to allow or require remote work/telework if possible;

*Provide that persons with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay at home, and that employers may not require or allow employees with COVID-19 to work;

*Limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained. (This provision does not apply to places of worship or to different directives on the subject issued by the six Tennessee counties, including Shelby, that maintain county health departments.);

*Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables.

The governor also signed Executive Order Nos. 51 and 52, which extend provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents, respectively, to August 29, 2020.

    • State Supreme Court Has Mail-In Ballot Case (Politics Beat Blog)

      High Court reaches into case mandating universal right of Tennessee voters to vote absentee because of COVID. Court bypasses state appeals court, denies request for stay of compliance order by State. Asks for briefs from both sides in July.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Jun. 25, 2020, 4:00 PM

    • Disproportion: The Legislature's Shorting of Shelby County (Politics Beat Blog)

      Ir probably needs to be enshrined in some encyclopedia of Tennessee county history. In 2020, a year of both medical and financial crisis, Shelby County, and only Shelby County saw the amount of its emergency state aid reduced from the first formulation of the aid fund until final distribution.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Jun. 24, 2020, 10:13 AM 5
