Early Voting Sites for August 6 Election

The following sites are available through August 1st, for early voting. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, except for Saturday, July 25th (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Saturday, August 1st (8a.m.-4 p.m.).1574 E. Sheby Dr. , Memphis 381167777Wanut Grove E. Memphis 381203939 Riverdale Rd Memphis 3811511842 Otto Ln Arlington 380027942 Church Rd Millington 380534536 Summer Avenue Memphis 38122900 N Germantown Pkwy Memphis5754 Sheton Dr Collierville 380173505 S. Houston Levee Rd Germantown 38139Dave Wells Community Center915 Chelsea Ave Memphis 38071141 S. Barksdale St Memphis 8114SE Corner of Poplar and E. Parkway N. 381046740 St. Elmo Rd Bartlett 38135157 Poplar Ave, Memphis 3810370 N. Bellevue Blvd Memphis 381041234 Pisgah Rd Memphis 3801660 S. Parkway E Memphis 381067786 Poplar Pike Germantown 381383295 Powers Rd Memphis 381283560 S. Third St Memphis 381094680 Walnut Grove Rd Memphis 381171460 Winchester Rd Memphis 38113759 N. Watkins Memphis 381279817 Huff N Puff Rd Lakeland 380021106 Colonial Road Memphis 38117

