Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 3, 2020

Lee Calls Special Session for Next Monday

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM



Governor Bil Lee announced Monday he'd be summoning the General Assembly into special session next Monday to deal with " COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds."

Here is the Governor's press release on the subject:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on Monday, August 10, 2020 for a special session to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.

“As COVID-19 continues to present unique challenges, we feel it is in the best interest of the state to convene a special session to address liability protections and telehealth,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank Lt. Gov. McNally and Speaker Sexton for their continued partnership as we work towards an efficient, productive assembly.”


The special session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections in order to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

“With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to present challenges for our people and our economy, it is now more important than ever that Tennessee businesses, hospitals, churches and schools have COVID-19 liability protection,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “The last thing small business owners, pastors, doctors and school superintendents need to worry about are frivolous lawsuits which would further impede their ability to do their jobs in this difficult time. I am grateful Gov. Lee called this session to address COVID-19 liability and other issues critical to our state. I am committed to working deliberately and efficiently with Gov. Lee, Speaker Sexton and all members of the House and Senate to pass legislation on these issues and get our members back home quickly and safely.”

Lawmakers will address the expansion of telehealth services to Tennesseans and encourage insurers to cover clinically appropriate, medically necessary services provided via telehealth.

“I agree with Gov. Lee’s decision to call a special session,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “We are looking forward to coming back and finishing the people’s business to increase access to tele-health services, and to protect businesses, churches, academic and health facilities from baseless lawsuits during the ongoing pandemic. I am very appreciative of the call to strengthen existing laws against those who deface property, who escalate peaceful protests into acts of aggression and those who seek violence towards law enforcement and judicial members. The House is committed to working with Gov. Lee and his administration, as well as Lt. Gov. McNally and the Senate to safely, efficiently, and effectively address these timely issues for the benefit of Tennessee and Tennesseans.”

Lawmakers will also address laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas that have recently been subject to vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Downtown Neighorhood Association and Two Broke Bartenders are Cleaning Up
Music Video Monday: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 30-August 5
Federal Legislation Would Ban Greyhound Racing Nationwide
Irony Week
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • GOP Senate Candidate George Flinn Bashes Trump (Politics Beat Blog)

      Rivals Hagerty and Sethi won’t hold Trump to account, says Memphis physician, who denounces President’s conduct on Putin, coronavirus.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Jul. 30, 2020, 10:30 AM 6

    • State Senator Robinson Charged with Theft of Federal Funds (Politics Beat Blog)

      Charge is that legisator, who represents Senate District 33, stole $600,000-plus in federal funds intended for The Healthcare Institute and used the money for a lengthy series of wholly personal purposes.
      • by Jackson Baker
      • Jul. 29, 2020, 6:07 PM 10
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation