Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 7, 2020

Citing Improvements at Jail, Judge Declines Release of Inmates

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman on Friday declined to rule in favor of a lawsuit seeking the emergency release from Shelby County Jail of detainees deemed vulnerable to COVID-19, but various supporters of the litigation are still managing to find a silver lining in the ruling. 
sheryl_halle_lipman.jpg


Judge Lipman found that, while there were indeed issues “with how the jail is detaining medically vulnerable detainees amid this pandemic,” authorities at the jail had taken steps to remedy some of the health risks and problems.

In a news release, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, which was one of several plaintiffs, acknowledged some of the improvements:

“ [T]he jail changed some of its practices, including limiting the number of detainees brought to court and how they were being held while awaiting hearings to prevent co-mingling between potentially quarantined and non-quarantined inmates; increasing the availability and use of videoconference access to hearings; providing cleaning supplies for sanitizing individual and common areas; and ensuring all detainees wear masks and imposing social distancing where possible throughout the jail.”


And Judge Lipman noted several matters still in need of correction:

“[G]rave areas of concern persist,” she said..”...[T]he facts found by the Court indicate that detainees do sleep within less than 6 feet of each other, contrary to the CDC guidelines. … detainees do not socially distance during mealtimes. … Also, while detainees are given their medications one-by-one during pill call, they are lined together without social distancing. … Requiring medically-vulnerable detainees to receive their medications by waiting in a crowded line is a cruel ask.”


She concluded, however, that “to the extent these public health failures persist, they … can be easily remedied. … It behooves the jail to work creatively toward improving these conditions."

Besides the ACLU, other plaintiffs were Just City; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; and attorneys Brice Timmons and Steve Mulroy of Memphis.

Mulroy responded to the ruling by saying, in part, “We're glad the court recognizes that conditions at the jail were severely lacking before we filed suit; that improvements have been made as a result of our suit; and, most importantly, that much more still can and should be done to eliminate unnecessary pandemic risks at the jail.”

Timmons said “Justice and humanity demand that we continue our work to hold the sheriff accountable. He has a duty to protect the community, including those in his custody.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

She Dies Tomorrow Leads Packed Weekend at the Drive-In
Operation LeGend Hopes to Curb Violent Crime in Memphis
President Trump Bans Social Media Apps TikTok and WeChat
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 6-13
My Favorite Burger …
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation