County Commission to Look At Inflated Voting-Machine Costs?

Anybody who has followed county government processes knows how easy it is to get lost in the weeds of complex numeral series. Such was the case with the Shelby County Commission’s budget negotiations earlier this year, and such is the case with a key matter before the commission today, Monday, September 28th.The commission is scheduled to take up the matter of new voting devices for Shelby County. This is an in issue that has been simmering for well over a year, and, amid a bidding process that engendered no meager amount of controversy, county election administrator Linda Phillips ultimately has recommended, and the Shelby County Election Commission has confirmed, the selection of new ballot-marking machinery from the ES&S Company, which dominates the election-machinery field.ES&S bidded in competition against two other manufacturers – Hart Inter-Civic and Dominion Voting Systems – and its bid on supplying ballot-marked devices, reported by Phillips as $5,087, 667, was selected over a rival bid from Hart, apropos its hand-marked devices, of reported $5,351,466, and Dominion’s bid for hand-marked devices at a price of $3,333,665.According to calculations made by county election commissioner Bennie Smith, however, the reported bids on which a decision was based were not the actual bids made by the three companies and, in all cases, were jimmied upward by add-on expenses in various categories supplied by Phillips herself.Smith’s figures show the base bid of ES&S for its selected ballot-marking devices to be $3,999,925, that for Hart’s hand-marked devices to be $2,592,000, and that for Dominion's hand-marked devices to be $1,800,703.(All three companies submitted bids for both ballot-marked models and hand-marked devices, but the essential conflict, during all the months of controversy, has been between the advocates of ballot-marking devices and devices based on paper ballot-voting.)A variety of other numbers figure into the respective bids, as well, and the expertise of the County Commission, the ultimate paymaster, in working with conflicting columns of numbers will be called on again at the Monday meeting. There are ample weeds to be dealt with.