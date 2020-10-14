Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Political Trick-or-Treating

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM

We know it's the fashion in this age of Photoshop to doctor photographs, but this is ridiculous. Behold what happens to a harmless, even wholesome, snapshot (below, top) of Jerri Green, Democratic candidate for state House District 83, shown with Democratic state Rep. Dwayne Thompson of District 96 at last year's Germantown Christmas Parade,
click to enlarge before_pic_of_jerry_green_w-dwayne_thompson.jpg

Those cut-ups at the House Republican Caucus got ahold of the picture and transformed it, for advertising purposes, into a shot (below) of Green as a Satanic eminence of some kind, posing gleefully in a scene of fiery destruction. The most remarkable question raised by the doctored photo is this: Who is the dude in the hat who shows up as a shadow across Green's face? And how would the purported flames behind her create a shadow in front of her?
click to enlarge after_pic_of_jerry_green_as_satanic_being.jpg


As for the allegations in the ad's text, Green doesn't remember calling anybody in legitimate law enforcement a "stormtrooper" but stands by her horror at the border camps where infants were separated from their would-be immigrant parents.

Green's opponent in the November 3rd election is GOP state Rep. Mark White.

