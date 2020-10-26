Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, October 26, 2020

The Joke That Did Not Kill and Would Not Die

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge GOP Chair Chris Tutor
  • GOP Chair Chris Tutor
Make of it what you will, but President Trump’s apparently jesting suggestion of some weeks ago that Republicans should attempt to vote twice has seemingly left a lasting residue among GOP cadres.

At the Shelby County party’s annual Lincoln Day banquet, held Friday night at the Grove facility in Germantown, Cary Vaughn, the local party’s second vice chair, roused attendees early on by asking from the dais, “How many of you in the audience have already voted?” Upon a show of hands, he asked, “Can you go vote again, one more time?”

Party executive director Kristina Garner, who was standing alongside
Vaughn, stage-whispered to him, “We’re not Democrats!” To which Vaughn responded, “My apology, my apology.”

Evidently Shelby GOP chair Chris Tutor felt that the routine deserved a reprise. Later on, after a speech by 8th District Congressman David Kustoff and just prior to his introduction of Senatorial candidate Bill Hagerty, the event’s final speaker, Tutor looked back at Kustoff and said, “Thank you, Congressman. You got me fired up. You got me real fired up. I wish I could go back to the ballot box and vote again. [Pause for faint audience chuckle] I hear I’d get in trouble.”

Add a comment

