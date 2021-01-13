Memphis Congressmen on Wednesday’s Vote to Impeach President Trump:

click to enlarge

: “After President Trump was impeached but not convicted last year, Senator Susan Collins said ‘He’s learned a pretty big lesson. He was impeached.’ Then, last week, he brought his ‘It will be wild’ riotous television show that he produced for one person, Individual One. Intelligence reports indicate that the people he said he ‘loves’ and ‘are special’ are going to attack this city and attack this Capitol next week. He has not asked them not to do it. He has not told them to stand down. I most fear January 20th because I think he will try to go out with a bang and take attention away from Joe Biden.”: “There is no doubt every American was shocked by the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Building last Wednesday. As ourcountry is experiencing this time of turmoil and uncertainty, we must work together to reconcile our differences and heal our nation. Impeaching President Trump during his last seven days in office would only further divide us as Americans. That is why I do not support the removal of President Trump through impeachment. Our country is in the middle of a global pandemic and the American people are struggling. We must focus our efforts on unifying our country and supporting a peaceful transition of power on January 20th.”