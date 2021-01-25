Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 25, 2021

County Commission: Do the Ayes Still Have It?

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge judge_with_gave.jpg
The formal vocabulary of Shelby County Commission meetings is slowly gravitating from the antique and ornamental to current and ordinary forms of speech.

Until recently, as an example, meetings used to be opened by invocations by the sergeant-at-arms of the venerable Anglo-Norman phrase “oyez, oyez,” (except that the uniformed county officer serving in that role would pronounce the phrase “Oh yes, oh yes.”) These days, the officer says instead, “Hear ye, hear ye,” which happens to be what the archaic phrase “oyez, oyez,” still used in the U.S. Supreme Court and by numerous other tribunals, actually means.

A parallel phenomenon has been the attrition undergone by the archaic term “aye” as the traditional signifier of an affirmative vote. At some point in the early days of the Commission that was elected and installed in 2018, new Commissioner David Bradford, who represents Collierville and other suburban areas in east Shelby County, began saying simply “yes” when, in a roll call of Commissioners’ vote, he gave his okay to this or that measure.

The other members voting on his side of the issue would continue saying “aye,” an Anglo-Scottich term dating from the 16th century which has got itself lodged in parliamentary idiom ever since. Slowly, though, Bradford’s usage began catching on with other commissioners — fellow Republicans Mark Billingsley and Mick Wright, especially — who are now apt to say “yes” as often as “aye” when they vote in favor.

Though its dominion of the traditional term is slipping on the Commission, the ayes still have it, for the most part, as the word continues its general prevalence in roll calls. Oddly, the symmetrical equivalent to it, “nay,” goes totally unspoken in normal circumstances, except in the occasional summing up of a negative vote outcome, as in “the nays have it.”

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Talented Ms. Mia: Sam Tschida’s Siri, Who Am I?
The City Champs’ New Single, “Luna ’68”: First New Music in Over a Decade
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 21-27
For Inauguration, Justin Timberlake & Ant Clemons Drop Video Shot at Stax
Former Memphian Wins State Dem Chair; Cohen Outs Boebert
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation