Dr. Hall Named to Head Health Department

click to enlarge Dr. Hall

The void left by the sudden resignation recently of former Shelby County Health director Alisa Haushalter has been filled, at least temporarily.Mayor Lee Harris announced Tuesday, March 9th, that Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall has been appointed interim director of the Shelby County Health Department. Dr. Hall currently serves as deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Shelby County Government. She has previously served in various leadership capacities with the City of Memphis, Leadership Memphis, and Shelby County Schools.Dr. Hall has also served in a managerial role with the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She is expected to serve up to 90 days as Health Department director, until a permanent director is named, and will meanwhile help lead the search for a permanent director.